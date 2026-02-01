<p>Bengaluru: A domestic worker died by suicide after allegedly killing his elderly woman employer in southern Bengaluru, officials said on Sunday. </p><p>The 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by Devaraju, 50, her house help, in KAS Layout in BTM 2nd Stage. The woman's name has been held back upon a request from her family. </p>.Servant thefts in Bengaluru nearly double in five years despite fall in break-ins.<p>Police said the woman's daughter, who lives with her, was sleeping when the alleged crime occurred. </p><p>In her police complaint, she stated that between 10.30 pm on Saturday and 4.30 am on Sunday, the house help allegedly murdered her mother before hanging himself at the same location. </p>.C J Roy death case: Bengaluru police forms SIT, probe transferred.<p>Senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Ramesh Banoth, visited the crime scene to review the probe progress. </p><p>"Investigations are in progress to ascertain whether the suspect murdered the woman and then died by suicide or whether there was anyone else involved. An autopsy will reveal the cause of death. Forensic teams are at the spot," Banoth told reporters. </p><p>The jurisdictional Mico Layout police have registered a case of murder.</p>