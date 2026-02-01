Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Domestic help kills elderly woman, dies by suicide

Police said the woman's daughter, who lives with her, was sleeping when the alleged crime occurred.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 08:49 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us