Bengaluru eatery fined Rs 7k for failing to provide 'hot meal' to customer

On July 30, 2022, the complainant—a 56-year-old woman named Tahara, resident of Kormangala, was on her way to Hassan for a family trip when she made a pit stop at the above mentioned restaurant for breakfast.

She claimed that the food which was served to her was cold and not fresh at all. However, when she complained regarding the same, her concerns were rudely brushed off and she was told they could not provide her with 'hot' food.

Tahara further stated that due to her having high blood pressure, she was unable to have the food and could not take her medicines.

Commission president B Narayanapappa fined the restaurant Rs 5,000 for deficiency of service. He also fined the eatery Rs 2,000 to recover litigation expenses, Indian Express reported.