Bengaluru eatery fined Rs 7k for failing to provide 'hot meal' to customer

Recently, Udupi Garden restaurant was fined Rs 7000 as it was unable to provide a hot meal to a customer.
Located near National Highway in Bengaluru Urban district, the restaurant was penalised by First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission when they visited the place on June 19.
On July 30, 2022, the complainant—a 56-year-old woman named Tahara, resident of Kormangala, was on her way to Hassan for a family trip when she made a pit stop at the above mentioned restaurant for breakfast.
She claimed that the food which was served to her was cold and not fresh at all. However, when she complained regarding the same, her concerns were rudely brushed off and she was told they could not provide her with 'hot' food.
Tahara further stated that due to her having high blood pressure, she was unable to have the food and could not take her medicines.
Commission president B Narayanapappa fined the restaurant Rs 5,000 for deficiency of service. He also fined the eatery Rs 2,000 to recover litigation expenses, Indian Express reported.
Over the past few months, many food outlets have come into the limelight over their tendency of serving unhygienic food to customers. Many a time, dead animals or insects can be found in the food these restaurants serve.
Recently, an Ahmedabad eatery served a dead rat dipped in sambar at a popular place called the Devi Dosa restaurant in Nikol. On the other hand, a woman in Noida found a centipede in an ice-cream tub that she ordered online.
Similar incident occurred, when a family discovered a dead mouse in the bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup which they had ordered using Zepto.
The most shocking incident however, occurred in Mumbai, when a man found a served human finger inside an ice-cream cone which prompted the police and other agencies to launch a probe
Published 24 June 2024, 09:42 IST