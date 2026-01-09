<p>Bengaluru: After a police case was registered, Euro School issued a statement, citing necessary permissions and approvals.</p>.<p>On January 6, the Sarjapur police registered an FIR against the administrators and principal of Euro School on Gunjur Road after a parent alleged that she was cheated by the school.</p>.<p>"We reassure parents and stakeholders that all required permissions and approvals will be in place before the 2026–27 academic session begins. Expressions of Interest for Admissions are being sought and processed in line with standard timelines followed across the education sector.</p>.<p>“This is part of our counselling process that helps a parent know the options available in choosing a direction for their children’s learning journey,” a spokesperson said.</p>.<p>“We understand and appreciate parents’ needs, especially regarding their children’s education. Our team is engaging with the authorities concerned and is committed to completing all formalities within the stipulated framework and timelines.”</p>.<p>The complainant told the police that after she paid Rs 25,000 as the admission fee for her daughter, the school refused her request to see details of permissions and clearances. She also claimed to have submitted an application to Education Department officials, but no action was taken.</p>.<p>“At Euro School, we uphold the highest standards of compliance and governance, strictly adhering to all applicable laws and regulatory requirements.</p>.<p>“Euro School has a strong national presence, with multiple schools operating with all requisite permissions and approvals in place. For the Euro School Gunjur branch in question, the necessary permissions and approvals are part of a defined regulatory process that is currently underway,” the statement said.</p>