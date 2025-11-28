<p>Bengaluru: A suspected custodial death has triggered serious allegations against a Viveknagar police personnel after a 23-year-old accused was found dead at a rehabilitation centre. Based on a complaint by the deceased's family, Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case and transferred the investigation to the CID, citing custodial violence allegations.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Darshan alias Singamalai, a resident of Sonnenahalli who was involved in petty cases in the area. </p><p>A senior police officer said that Darshan was picked up by Viveknagar police on November 15 after he triggered panic in the church premises by flashing a lethal weapon and also assaulted a police personnel during the detention. However, the police had not registered a case against him as the family appealed that he was under the influence of drugs and requested him to be admitted to a rehabilitation centre. He was being treated for 11 days. The FSL report is yet to be collected. </p>.Watch: Wild gaur spotted near Bannerghatta in Bengaluru.<p>Darshan's mother, Adhilakshmi, alleged he was kept in illegal custody for three days and was allegedly subjected to assault during this period. After she pleaded with the police not to send him to jail, officers reportedly promised to admit him to a rehabilitation facility instead. Darshan was shifted to Unity Rehabilitation Centre near Nelamangala on November 16. </p><p>However, the family received a call from the rehab centre informing them that Darshan succumbed. Doctors told her that they found injury marks on his body, raising suspicion of assault.</p><p>CK Baba, the superintendent of police, Bengaluru District said that following these findings, Madanayakanahalli police registered an FIR under: BNS 103(1) – Murder, BNS 127(3) SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 3(2)(v) and the FIR names Viveknagar Inspector, police constable, and two others and the case has been transferred to the CID for further investigation.</p><p><strong>Demanding justice </strong></p><p>Adhilakshmi has demanded justice and further said that “He was fine when he was taken to the rehab, only unable to walk properly. I need to know what happened to him. There were marks of beating on his body.”</p>