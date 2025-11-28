Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: FIR against Viveknagar cops over alleged custodial death; case handed over to CID

The deceased has been identified as Darshan alias Singamalai, a resident of Sonnenahalli who was involved in petty cases in the area.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 13:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 13:49 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimecustodial death

Follow us on :

Follow Us