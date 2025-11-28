Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad visit during his 'GOAT Tour of India' next month

The World Cup-winning captain will be in Hyderabad after the Kolkata leg -- the first of his tour.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 14:22 IST
India NewsFootballSports NewsLionel Messivisit

Follow us on :

Follow Us