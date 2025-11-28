<p>With soaring demand for iPhone 17, 17 Pro models worldwide, Apple has released a fun heart heart-warming holiday ad ahead of Thanksgiving and the Christmas festive season.</p><p>Besides offering robust user privacy security, Apple's iPhones are renowned for their top-notch video recording capabilities.</p><p>They support Cinematic mode and can record 4K ProRes videos. They are stable even with shaky hands, and very few can match the iPhone's quality in the industry.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p>For obvious reasons, Apple, instead of using CGI, has shot a wonderful video holiday ad using just the iPhone 17 Pro and editing tools.</p><p>In the one-minute video, we see a hiker with a partner doing an outdoor trek in the snow-laced pine tree forest and accidentally drops the iPhone. Immediately, a group of handmade puppet animals— a raccoon, bear, rat, owl, deer, squirrel, and others— fascinated by the phone, start filming themselves in a joyful musical sequence inspired by 'Friends' originally recorded by Flight of the Conchords.</p><p>Just when the hiker moves past 10 metres (around 30 feet), the Apple Watch notifies that the iPhone has been misplaced and goes to retrieve it. By the time he reaches the spot, the animals leave the device with a wood-crafted heart artefact.</p>.<p>All nine puppets are said to be handmade with practical craft techniques and meticulous artistry. The typography used throughout the campaign is also meticulously handprinted from wood blocks.</p><p>The video has come off really well and is trending on YouTube. It has been reported garnered more than 92,000 views within 22 hours of the release.</p><p><strong>Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Key features you should know</strong></p><p>The new iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max house- all-new triple-camera module— 48MP Fusion Main sensor, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide lens and a 48MP Fusion Telephoto lens with LED flash. It can capture HDR photos, support portrait, macro mode, ProRes video recording, and spatial videos for Vision Pro.</p>. <p>On the front, it houses an all-new 18MP centre-stage FaceTime camera. It supports a wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail. Users can also capture photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically. For group selfies, Centre Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. The Centre Stage front camera also enables ultra-stabilised video in 4K HDR, and users can now record on the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual Capture mode.</p><p>At the heart, the iPhone 17 Pro features Apple A19 Pro chipset, which is touted to be the most powerful silicon on a mobile. It promises computer chipset-level smoother performance. It has a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a 16-core Neural Engine. The new iPhone models also support hardware‑accelerated ray tracing to deliver an immersive gaming experience.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review: Big, meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>