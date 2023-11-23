Bengaluru: Four arrested for posing as IT officials

They said they had information about the family possessing Rs 200 crore which was delivered in an ambulance. They later asked the family members to switch off their mobile phones and searched the entire house. However, they returned empty handed.

When the members of the house inquired with the IT department, they realised that the officials were imposters. Pravin later submitted a police complaint.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the accused were arrested in Bengaluru. They were working in a Income Tax consultant company in Bengaluru for some time, the Kushalnagar town police said.

Revenue Inspector cheated

In a separate incident, two persons were arrested for taking money from a Revenue Inspector, after claiming themselves as the personnel assistants of Kodagu district in-charge minister N S Bhosaraju.

Raghunatha (34) and Shivamurthy (35), residents of Mysuru are the accused.

Contacting Kushalnagar taluk Revenue Inspector H N Santhosh on November 19, the duo said that they needed Rs 20,000 urgently and asked the former to send money through Google Pay. Believing them, the revenue inspector obliged. He later realised of being cheated after contacting the minister's office, the police said.