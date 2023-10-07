Bengaluru: Free vaccine for animal bite victims

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has declared that the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and the Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) shall be provided free of cost to all animal bite victims in government hospitals across the state.
In line with the National Rabies Control Programme's mission to eliminate dog bite-mediated rabies by 2030, the commissioner has directed all government hospitals in the state to ensure that sufficient stock of ARV and RIG is maintained.
No animal bite victim shall be denied treatment regardless of whether they possess an APL or BPL card, said the notification.