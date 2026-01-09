<p>Bengaluru: A fuel pump owner allegedly threatened a cab driver at gunpoint after an argument over stopping on a one-way road near a CNG filling station on Varthur Main Road, Whitefield, on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm when cab driver Prajwal BS briefly stopped his Swift near the CNG station.</p>.<p>The pump owner reportedly asked Prajwal to roll down the window, and abused him for halting on what he claimed was his one-way stretch. The accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened Prajwal.</p>.<p>When Prajwal said he would alert the police, the man allegedly warned he would file an atrocity case against him if reported.</p>.LED ad boards go dark amid push to revive outdoor advertising in Bengaluru.<p>Shaken, Prajwal later approached the Whitefield police and lodged a complaint.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, 1959.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the weapon was licensed and there had been a heated altercation. “We are verifying whether the pistol was shown in self-defence or to threaten the driver. If any violation of licence conditions is found, the licence will be cancelled,” the officer said.</p>