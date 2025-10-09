Menu
Bengaluru gets Deepavali special trains to Jog Falls, Belagavi

Train number 06587 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 10.30 pm on October 17 and 24, and reach Talguppa at 4.15 am the following day.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 20:26 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 20:26 IST
