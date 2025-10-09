<p>Bengaluru: The railways will run the following special trains from Bengaluru to Talaguppa (Jog Falls) and Belagavi to clear the extra rush of passengers during Deepavali: </p>.<p>Train number 06587 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 10.30 pm on October 17 and 24, and reach Talguppa at 4.15 am the following day. </p>.<p>Train number 06588 will leave Talguppa at 10 am on October 18 and 25, and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 5.15 pm the same day. </p>.<p>The train will stop at Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Tarikere, Bhadravati, Shivamogga Town, Anandapuram and Sagara Jambagaru in both directions. </p>.Jog Falls sees over thousand footfalls in a day .<p>Train number 06503 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 5.30 pm on October 17 and reach Belagavi at 5.30 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06504 will leave Belagavi at 5.30 pm on October 22 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 5 am the following day. </p>.<p>The train will have stoppages at Chikkabanavara, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar and Londa. </p>