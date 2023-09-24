Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat fare Rs 1,540 to Rs 2,915

The railways on Saturday announced the timetable and fares for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the semi-high-speed train via video conference on Sunday.
After the flag-off, the railways will run a one-way inaugural special train — Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur Vande Bharat Express (number 02703).
The inaugural train will depart from Kacheguda at 12.30 pm on Sunday
and reach Yeshwantpur at 11.45 pm. En route, it will halt at Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka.
The regular service will start from Yeshwantpur on Monday, covering 609.8 km in 8 and a half hours, and halting only at Mahbubnagar, Kurnool
City, Anantapur and Dharmavaram.
The first service from Kacheguda will start on Tuesday.