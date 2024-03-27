Bengaluru Karaga procession: BBMP chief directs officials to repair roads

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Bengaluru Karaga in April, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday directed officials to repair the roads and footpaths through which the procession will pass.
In a meeting held to review preparations for the festival, Girinath asked the departments concerned to ensure the election Model Code of Conduct, in place for the Lok Sabha polls, is not violated during the celebrations.
“Ensure streetlights are working and depute workers to make sure garbage is cleared and the streets are clean,” Girinath said.
This year Bengaluru Karaga is scheduled to be held between April 15 and 23.
The BBMP is also coordinating with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to manage vehicular movement during the procession and to chalk out alternative routes.
CCTV cameras are being installed at strategic locations and the BBMP has sought support from the police to ensure safety. The civic body will also set up drinking water facilities and toilets for the visitors.
