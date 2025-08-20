Menu
Bengaluru: Maid arrested for Rs 22-lakh jewellery theft from doctors' house

On July 28, the doctors returned from work and found the maid missing. Her phone was switched off. On checking, they discovered jewellery and valuables missing and approached the police.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 22:57 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 22:57 IST
