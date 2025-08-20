<p>Bengaluru: The Siddapura police have arrested a maid and her brother-in-law for stealing gold, diamond, and silver jewellery from a doctor couple’s residence in Jayanagar 1st Block.</p>.<p>The doctors lodged a complaint on July 31. They had employed the maid, Anna Reddy Durga, 35, from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, for over a year.</p>.<p>On July 28, the doctors returned from work and found the maid missing. Her phone was switched off. On checking, they discovered jewellery and valuables missing and approached the police.</p>.Bengaluru crime: Service centre employee stabbed during robbery attempt; dies .<p>Investigators traced Anna to her sister’s house in New Rangapur village, Telangana, on August 3. They arrested her and seized part of the stolen ornaments. During questioning, she confessed and admitted to selling a diamond ring through her sister’s husband, Santhani Venkateswara Rao, 61.</p>.<p>The police arrested Rao on August 4. He revealed selling the diamond ring at a jewellery shop in Rangapur. On August 6, the police recovered the 10.45-gram ring.</p>.<p>The police have recovered valuables worth Rs 22 lakh. Both the suspects were produced in court on August 7 and remanded to judicial custody.</p>