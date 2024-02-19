JOIN US
Bengaluru

Bengaluru man arrested over road rage assault

The incident, which occurred on February 1, came to light on Sunday following the arrest of the suspect, Rakesh, a resident of Kundanahalli.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 19:54 IST

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a rider in a road rage incident, police officials said.

The incident, which occurred on February 1, came to light on Sunday following the arrest of the suspect, Rakesh, a resident of Kundanahalli.

Police said two motorcycles collided around 7 pm near the Kundanahalli signal. Rakesh, riding a Yamaha R-15 with registration number KA53 HF 2132, allegedly attacked the other rider, who was on a Bajaj Pulsar. Rakesh lashed out using his hands and legs.

Acting swiftly after a viral video of the incident surfaced, HAL police traced and arrested Rakesh, also impounding his motorcycle.

A case has been registered under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Published 18 February 2024, 19:54 IST)
Bengaluru Crime

