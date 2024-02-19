Bengaluru man arrested over road rage assault

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a rider in a road rage incident, police officials said.
The incident, which occurred on February 1, came to light on Sunday following the arrest of the suspect, Rakesh, a resident of Kundanahalli.
Police said two motorcycles collided around 7 pm near the Kundanahalli signal. Rakesh, riding a Yamaha R-15 with registration number KA53 HF 2132, allegedly attacked the other rider, who was on a Bajaj Pulsar. Rakesh lashed out using his hands and legs.
Acting swiftly after a viral video of the incident surfaced, HAL police traced and arrested Rakesh, also impounding his motorcycle.
A case has been registered under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).