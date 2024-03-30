Bengaluru man dies after friend inserts blow dryer nozzle into rectum for 'fun': Report

The incident took place on March 25 in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli when Yogish went to CNS bike Service Centre, where Murli works.

The report suggests that Yogish had visited the place to get his two-wheeler washed. After the work was done, the two started playing with an electric blow dryer which is used in garages to dry vehicles.

Murali first directed the nozzle towards Yogish's face, his back and then his rectum. As it was a powerful blow dryer, the hot air entered his body due to which his abdomen expanded, and he collapsed.