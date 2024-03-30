Bengaluru man dies after friend inserts blow dryer nozzle into rectum for 'fun': Report

A man in Bengaluru died after his friend, for 'fun', blew hot air into his rectum with a blow dryer.
According to a report by News18, 24-year-old Yogish died after his friend Murali, aged 25 pumped hot air from an electric blow dryer into his rectum, which led to his death.
The incident took place on March 25 in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli when Yogish went to CNS bike Service Centre, where Murli works.
The report suggests that Yogish had visited the place to get his two-wheeler washed. After the work was done, the two started playing with an electric blow dryer which is used in garages to dry vehicles.
Murali first directed the nozzle towards Yogish's face, his back and then his rectum. As it was a powerful blow dryer, the hot air entered his body due to which his abdomen expanded, and he collapsed.
Yogish was taken to hospital by Murali where the doctors suggested an emergency operation as his intestines were severely damaged due to the air pressure.
However, Yogish did not survive and died on Wednesday.
Yogish lived in Bengaluru's Thanisandra with his grandmother and worked as a delivery agent. A case has been filed against Murali under Section 304 (culpable homicide) and is arrested; further investigation is under way, News18 reported.
(Published 30 March 2024, 16:27 IST)