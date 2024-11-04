Bengaluru man dies after sitting on lit firecracker box to win challenge; 6 arrested

<p>Bengaluru: A 32-year-old man died after sitting on a box of firecrackers in a challenge posed by six friends in southern Bengaluru.</p><p>The police arrested the suspects involved.</p><p>The incident took place on the evening of October 31, when Shabari M, a daily wage worker from Konanakunte, was celebrating Deepavali with six of his friends. All were reportedly intoxicated at the time. Around 9.30 pm, Shabari was dared to sit on a lit box of firecrackers, according to the police.</p>.Bengaluru reports 174 firecracker-related eye injuries on Diwali; kids & bystanders bear the brunt.<p>"The suspects told the victim that if he sat through the firecrackers bursting, they would buy him an autorickshaw," a senior police officer told DH. "Otherwise, they dared him to leave town."</p><p>CCTV footage reviewed by DH shows Shabari sitting on the box of firecrackers as one of the suspects lit it. Moments later, Shabari collapsed after sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on November 3.</p><p>The Konanakunte police have registered a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar. IPC Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) was also invoked.</p>.Duped by fake videos, 2 Bengaluru residents lose Rs 95L to cyber criminals.<p>The arrested persons have been identified as Naveen Kumar, Dinakaran, Sathyavelu, Karthik, Satish, and Santosh Kumar.</p>