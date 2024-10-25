Bengaluru man 'stalks' ex-girlfriend using data from food delivery app

<p>A professional working in Bengaluru took to LinkedIn and shared how her friend was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend who was working for a food delivery app.</p><p>The woman identified as Rupal Madhup wrote in her post that how the former boyfriend of her friend was tracking her delivery locations.</p><p>Describing the whole scenario as a 'peak Bengaluru moment', Rupal wrote, "A friend of mine started dating a guy who works at a food delivery platform. Everything seemed fine until the relationship didn’t work out for whatever reason—and that's when things got weird."</p><p>"He apparently flagged her account in their system, which meant he had real-time access to her delivery locations. Every. Single. Time. And what did he do? He used it to keep tabs on her!"</p><p>"At first, she thought it was just him being weird, but when it kept happening, she put 2+2 together. This man was literally using data to stalk her post-breakup," Rupal wrote. </p>.<p>She further wrote, "Just think about it. Knowing someone’s location and activities through a food delivery app is seriously creepy, especially given how revenge-driven breakups can be. Data might be the new electricity, but it’s also one of the most dangerous weapons in the wrong hands."</p><p>A policy manager at TikTok replied to the post said, "Swiggy, like most tech companies employs strict privacy policies and security measures to safeguard user data. It is highly unlikely that an individual employee regardless of their access level can use customer data for personal motives without violating internal protocols or facing severe consequences. Data systems in such companies are typically monitored to prevent unauthorized access and breaches of privacy are taken seriously often resulting in strict disciplinary action or legal consequences. However, if this scenario were true, it would be a clear breach of trust and privacy. In such cases, the right approach would be to report the behavior to the platform and escalate it to legal authorities if necessary."</p>.<p>Another user said, "I work in Data and for people saying this might be fictional and getting this level of data access isn’t possible are all incorrect. When you are part of data teams, you mostly have access to user data. It's unusual, but you can see activity by customer id itself. Extremely scary."</p>.<p>Another social media user said, "The best worst made-up story I have ever heard."</p>