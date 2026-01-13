Bengaluru Metro floats Phase 3's first tenders; network to reach 222 km by 2031

<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro has finally floated the first tenders for Phase 3, which will have seven interchange stations and expand Bengaluru's network to 222 km by 2031.</p><p>On Tuesday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) invited open e-tenders for three packages spanning 18.581 km at an estimated cost of Rs 4,187.41 crore.</p><p>The scope of work includes the construction of metro viaducts, rail-cum-road flyovers and stations.</p><p>Bidders have time until February 25 to submit their bids, which will open two days later.</p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro Yellow Line peak-hour frequency to improve to 10 mins from January 15.<p>After scrutiny and finalisation of the bids, groundwork is expected to start this June with completion aimed at May 2031.</p><p>Phase 3 comprises two corridors: a 32.3-km line from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and a 12.15-km line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road.</p><p>Corridor 1 will include a 28.486-km double-decker from Delmia Circle to Hebbal, making it the city's longest flyover.</p><p>Corridor 2 will have a 8.635-km double-decker from KHB Colony to Kadabagere.</p><p>In all, the BMRCL will float tenders for Phase 3 in eight packages: six for the ORR section and two for the Magadi Road line.</p><p>The remaining five packages will be tendered in March or April once a loan agreement is signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a senior BMRCL official told DH.</p><p>JICA will provide Rs 6,775 crore for Phase 3.</p>.Bengaluru metro to introduce QR code passes for unlimited travel from January 15.<p>While the metro component will cost Rs 15,611 crore, the double-decker will cost Rs 9,692.33 crore, which will be fully funded by the state government.</p><p>Phase 3 received all statutory clearances in August 2024 but its tenders were delayed due to revised plans to build the 37.12-km double-decker.</p><p>The BMRCL had to prepare a Detailed Design Consultancy (DDC) report and revise land acquisition estimates to incorporate the change.</p><p>As reported by DH, the BMRCL will award the metro and double-decker works to a single agency to expedite construction.</p><p>The double-decker will have entry/exit ramps at five locations and loops at nine places. Except for the Delmia Circle flyover, it will run either beside or above existing flyovers at Hosakerehalli, Mysuru Road, Nagarabhavi and Sumanahalli.</p><p>According to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, Phase 3 will impact 6,868 trees.</p>.Annual automatic fare revision: Namma Metro tickets to cost more from February 2026.<p><strong>Interchange stations</strong></p><p>Phase 3 will have seven interchange stations: JP Nagar 4th Phase (Pink Line), JP Nagar (Green Line), Mysuru Road (Purple Line), Sumanahalli Cross (C1 and C2), Goraguntepalya (Green Line), Kempapura (Blue Line) and Hosahalli (Purple Line).</p><p><strong>Phase 3 tenders</strong></p><p><strong>Package 1 (6.521 km): JP Nagar 4th Phase (excl) to Kamakhya Junction</strong></p><p>5.695-km double-decker, 826 m normal viaduct</p><p>Stations: JP Nagar 5th Phase, JP Nagar, Kadirenahalli & Kamakhya Jn</p><p><strong>Cost:</strong> Rs 1,375.66 cr</p><p>The work includes demolition of the Dollars Colony (Delmia Junction) flyover.</p><p><strong>Package 2 (5.408 km): Hosakerehalli to Nagarabhavi Circle</strong></p><p>Stations: Hosakerehalli, Dwaraka Nagar, Mysuru Road and Nagarbhavi.</p><p><strong>Cost:</strong> Rs 1,396.1 cr</p><p><strong>Package 3 (6.652 km): Vinayaka Layout to Nagarabhavi BDA Complex (5.012 km), Sunkadakatte station to Sunkadakatte depot (1.64 km)</strong></p><p>Stations: Vinayaka Layout, Papareddy Palya, Nagarabhavi BDA Complex and Sunkadakatte</p><p><strong>Cost:</strong> Rs 1,415.65 cr</p>