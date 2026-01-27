<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government is revising the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, and a metro line up to the fast-growing industrial suburb of Doddaballapur will be considered, Revenue Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. </p><p>Gowda was responding on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who is in charge of Bengaluru Urban Development, to a question by Doddaballapur BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraj.</p><p>The MLA sought a metro line connecting Dodabballapur, about 40 km from the city, via Yelahanka and Rajanakunte.</p><p>“Although Doddaballapur is located in Bengaluru Rural (now Bengaluru North) district, it is witnessing rapid development. A KWIN City is coming up on 5,400 acres and Foxconn is functioning with over 45,000 people. Layouts are coming up,” Muniraju said.</p>.'Where is the pillar? Am I blind?': Krishna Byre Gowda fumes over slow work on Bengaluru airport metro line.<p>Gowda said metro rail connectivity is being provided up to the Kempegowda International Airport under Phases 2A and 2B. “Work is underway and it’ll be completed by the end of 2027," he said. </p><p>“Metro connectivity to Doddaballapur via Yelahanka has been under discussion for a while now. The government has already approved Phases 3 and 3A, which don’t cover the Doddaballapur line,” Gowda pointed out. </p><p>Gowda said the government was revising the CMP, which was prepared in 2020. “We’re revising the CMP to reflect changes that have taken place in Bengaluru,” he said.</p><p>The demand to provide metro connectivity to Doddaballapur will be referred to an expert committee tasked with revising the CMP, Gowda said. “This will be considered for metro lines after Phase 3A,” he said.</p>