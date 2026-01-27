Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru mobility plan being revised; govt to consider linking Doddaballapur with metro line

Work on metro connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport will be completed by the end of 2027, says Minister Krishna Byre Gowda
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 10:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsmobilityDoddaballapurAirport Metro Line

Follow us on :

Follow Us