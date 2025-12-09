<p>Two Namma Metro stations under Phase 3 will rise taller than the Jayadeva Hospital station, currently the tallest in India, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). </p>.<p>Goraguntepalya and Mysuru Road will have rail levels of 33 metres and 32 metres, respectively.</p>.<p>Jayadeva Hospital, an interchange between Yellow and Pink lines, stands over 29 metres at rail level and 38 metres at roof level, making it the tallest metro station in the country. </p>.Bengaluru nights may get colder; mercury could drop to 12 degree Celcius.<p>Phase 3 will have two corridors. The Orange Line (32.3 km) will link JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura via ORR. The Silver Line (12.15 km) will connect Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road. </p>.<p>Both lines will include 37.151-km double-decker structures, with the metro line above the flyover. Like Jayadeva Hospital, Mysuru Road station will also have six levels but exceed its rail level by more than two metres.</p>.<p>A senior BMRCL official confirmed to <span class="italic">DH</span> that both Goraguntepalya and Mysuru Road stations will indeed be taller than Jayadeva Hospital, adding another feather in Namma Metro’s cap. </p>.<p>The detailed project report had proposed the Green-Orange interchange at Peenya, with the alignment turning left after the Kanteerava Studio flyover and passing through Raja Industrial Estate. </p>.<p>But this required constructing structures as tall as 46.5 metres to accommodate the double-decker at Peenya due to steep gradient. </p>.<p>To avoid this, the BMRCL relocated the station to Goraguntepalya, shortening the alignment by 200 metres, cutting cost by Rs 669 crore and reducing portal beams from 61 to 14, as DH reported in August. </p>.<p>The rail level of Sumanahalli Cross, a common station for Orange and Silver lines, will stand at 26 metres, with platforms located one above the other. </p>.<p>JP Nagar, another interchange station, will have a rail level of 22 metres, connecting the Green and Orange line stations by an FOB. </p>.<p>At JP Nagar 4th Phase, the Pink and Orange line stations will have a common concourse, with the flyover running above them. </p>.<p>At Sunkadakatte, located on the Silver Line, the flyover will run above the metro line. At Kempapura, there will be a common station for the Orange and Blue lines. </p>.<p>BMRCL is expected to float civil work tenders for Phase 3 in the coming days, with a 2031 deadline. </p>