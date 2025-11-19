<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has demanded an immediate rollback of the Solid Waste Management user fee for 2025–26, calling the rollout flawed. It urged the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to reintroduce the fee next year after consulting citizen groups.</p>.<p>In a statement, the party said the current rollout has caused public confusion, double-charging and unfair penalties. BNP asked the government to adjust fees already paid against next year’s property tax and waive penalties for non-payment.</p>.<p>“This is not a call to evade civic responsibility. It is a call for fairness, transparency and good governance,” BNP said, adding that residents should not be penalised for what it called poor planning and mismanagement by the GBA.</p>.Karnataka to publish final ward boundaries; 369 likely for Bengaluru.<p>BNP governing council member Lalithamba BV said many smaller apartment complexes manage their own waste or hire private vendors. “Instead of imposing charges indiscriminately, GBA should recognise these grassroots efforts by exempting such apartments from additional fees,” she said.</p>.<p>BNP founder and general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan criticised the government for repeatedly changing the definition of “bulk generator” from 20 units to 50, and now 100. “Smaller apartments are caught in a limbo. Many rely on private vendors for waste management, but under this rule, they face double payment: one to their vendor and another to GBA, for a service GBA does not even provide. This lack of clarity and fairness must be addressed immediately."</p>