Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Nearly 9 lakh e-khata applications received; 99% processed

According to GBA, most applications are being cleared within an average of two days from the date of submission.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 21:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 21:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us