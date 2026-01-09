<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has received close to 9.11 lakh e-khata applications, of which around 99.22% have been processed, officials said.</p>.<p>According to GBA, most applications are being cleared within an average of two days from the date of submission.</p>.<p>In a statement, Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil urged citizens to remain patient and avoid visiting corporation or GBA offices unnecessarily.</p>.‘Raise e-khata complaints on helpline, avoid office visits’: GBA Special Commissioner.<p>"Do not pay bribes or any money to middlemen. Please wait for three to four days, and your e-khata approval will be completed unless there is a need for mutation or corrections, which may take 10 to 15 days,” Moudgil said.</p>.<p>Citizens can contact the GBA e-khata helpline at 9480683695 and check their application status online at the official portal: https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka. gov.in/citizen_core/Final_ eKhatha_Status_based_on_ePID.</p>