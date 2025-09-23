Bengaluru North City Corporation launches phone-in on Fridays

<p>Bengaluru: Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner of Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), will conduct a two-hour phone-in programme every Friday, starting September 26, between 11 am and 1 pm.</p>.<p>Citizens can raise complaints or requests related to civic services such as pothole-filling, street light repair, garbage, tree pruning, mosquito control, dog bites, park maintenance, removal of illegal banners, footpath encroachment, e-khata issues and side drain cleaning, the press note stated.</p>.Potholed roads in Bengaluru: BJP to block roads across Karnataka in protest.<p>With this initiative, the corporation believes it is easier to assess the nature of complaints challenging the areas.</p>.<p>"This would also help in connecting citizens with field-level staff at various levels. Performance of field-level functionaries will be evaluated based on grievance redressal, and accountability will be fixed. Every complaint raised will be entered into the Sahaaya 2.0 portal and an official will be assigned," the press note said.</p>.<p>The numbers are: 9480685705 (mobile), and landline: 080-22975936, 080-23636671.</p>