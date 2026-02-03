<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has conducted an inspection of paying guest (PG) accommodations under its jurisdiction.</p>.<p>During the inspection, two men's PGs operating at Yelahanka Kogilu Cross were found to be violating prescribed guidelines. “The occupants were vacated, and the premises were sealed in the presence of Health Department officials."</p>.<p>"The kitchen of Heavenly Co-Living PG located in Jakkur was also inspected. Due to poor hygiene and lack of cleanliness, it was sealed in the presence of Health Department officials,” a statement by the corporation said.</p>.<p>The BNCC Commissioner said strict action will be taken against PGs that fail to follow guidelines or operate without authorisation.</p>