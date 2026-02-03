'Rahul Gandhi making fun of Army, India's foreign policy': BJP leaders lash out at LoP over Naravane memoir row

<p>New Delhi: As heated exchanges took place in the floor of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/scared-of-one-quote-rahul-bjp-lock-horns-over-ex-army-chiefs-memoir-in-lok-sabha-3883744">Lok Sabha Monday over General Naravane's memoir</a>, several BJP leaders including union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi as well as Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said that he was questioning the Indian Army. </p><p>While Rijiju said that Gandhi must speak of the land that India lost in the 1950s when Congress was in power, Prasad said that despite the Speaker’s decision Gandhi kept pushing his point.</p>.'What does it contain that is scaring them': Rahul Gandhi raises report on Ex-army Chief's unpublished memoir .<p>Rijiju said that Gandhi is once again defaming India. “He is making fun of the country's defence and foreign policy which are very sensitive and wants to bring it to public domain. What does the defence minister speak with the Army Chief about, or what the defence minister speaks to the prime minister about – are these matters of public discourse? Rahul Gandhi is carrying out a well-thought out strategy to defame the country,” Rijiju said, after the House was adjourned for the day. </p><p>Rijiju added that in 1959 and 1962, large swathes of lands were taken over by China during the Congress tenure. “He should apologise for that. Will he be able to bring back Aksai Chin and land in Arunachal and Ladakh that were gone,” he asked. </p><p>“National security is important, don’t play with it or weaponise it,” he added. </p>.Row erupts in Lok Sabha as Rahul Gandhi seeks to quote from memoir of General Naravane.<p>Party spokesperson Rav Shankar Prasad said that Gandhi was trying to demoralise the Indian army. “He has time and again questioned the Army – he asked for proof during Balakot and during Uri. He has used the Army to embarrass the government. As far as the Army Chief he has mentioned is concerned, there are several videos where he has said that India has los not an inch to China,” Prasad told reporters outside Parliament. </p><p>Joshi said that Gandhi did not listen to the Speaker’s decision on the matter. “You cannot mention a book that has not been published. And despite a ruling from the Chair, repeating the same matter was an irresponsible behaviour on his part,” Joshi said. </p>