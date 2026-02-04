Menu
Bengaluru: Part of Hosur Road caves in near Attibele

The particular stretch of the road was part of an ongoing road-widening project. Repair works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have already begun on the stretch.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 12:24 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 12:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHosur Road

