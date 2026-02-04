<p>A gaping crater formed on National Highway 44 on Tuesday night, disrupting traffic between Bengaluru and Hosur in the wee hours of the morning, officials said.</p><p>The part of the road which has caved in is located near Attibele. “The incident occurred at night, so fortunately it didn’t lead to any accidents. We immediately barricaded the area to prevent any accidents in the future as the road sees heavy vehicular movement,” a police officer from the Attibele police station told DH.</p>.Rs 307-crore revamp of Bengaluru's ORR stretch between KR Puram and Silk Board junction gets Cabinet nod.<p>The particular stretch of the road was part of an ongoing road-widening project. Repair works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have already begun on the stretch, the official added.</p><p>“There was heavy traffic in the morning. To aid the vehicular movement, we opened a service road. This helped ensure smooth flow of traffic. We’re making sure there is no congestion,” he said.</p>