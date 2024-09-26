Bengaluru plays host to first-ever Asia-Pacific organic waste expo

Bengaluru: A three-day conference and expo on sustainability, climate action and organic waste management was inaugurated at the Bangalore International Centre in Bengaluru.

The first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, the event brought together experts and stakeholders from civil society, government, academia and business to discuss the role of organic waste management in advancing climate action. Participants from 16 countries attended the event.

The conference focused on reducing methane emissions from organic waste by 70% by 2030, integrating the informal sector for sustainable livelihoods, sharing success stories of waste management across the Asia-Pacific region, and exploring the role of organics in climate action. Policy and community-driven solutions for waste management were also highlighted.

The inaugural session was chaired by Nalini Shekar, co-founder of Hasiru Dala, and featured speakers such as Froilan Grate, Executive Director of Gaia Asia Pacific, Shakubai from the Indian Alliance of Waste Pickers, and Jyoti Mhapsekar, member of the Stree Mukti Sanghatana and Zero Waste Alliance, India.

In her inaugural address, Nalini said, “Bengaluru is a city where citizens actively engage in lake conservation, solid waste management, air pollution mitigation and many other aspects of climate action. Activism is particularly strong here. Karnataka, through the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, was one of the first states to promote participatory governance. The 74th Amendment further ensured this through local self-governance, creating a legal framework for citizen activism.”

The conference will conclude on September 26, followed by a study tour of model organic waste management facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru from September 27 to 28.