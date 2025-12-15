<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old biker, who allegedly targeted women walking or riding alone in the evenings and molested them in public places, has been arrested by Kamakshipalya police in West <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The accused, identified as Vinod T, a resident of Herohalli, would allegedly approach women after evening and in a sudden action tightly hug them and sexually assault them before fleeing the spot. Police said he specifically targeted women who were alone, either on foot or on two-wheelers.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that Vinod had been indulging in such acts for over a month. He was emboldened because none of the victims came forward to lodge a complaint.</p>.Bengaluru: Two women killed in road accident on NICE Road.<p>The arrest was made following a complaint filed by a woman who was riding her two-wheeler on December 2. When she slowed down near Srinivasa Circle at Sunkadakatte to avoid a pothole, the accused allegedly ran up to her, held her, and molested her. Her husband, who was following her in a car, tried to catch the accused, but he managed to escape.</p><p>The victim alerted the police by dialing 112. With the help of Hoysala patrol staff, the accused was traced and arrested. During interrogation, Vinod reportedly admitted to committing similar offenses earlier. He was using a bike without a number plate. The CCTV footage helped establish his identity, the police said. Further investigation is on.</p>