bengaluru

Bengaluru Police arrest serial molester targeting lone women

A senior police officer said that Vinod had been indulging in such acts for over a month. He was emboldened because none of the victims came forward to lodge a complaint.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 06:10 IST
Vinod T was arrested by Bengaluru City Police.

Credit: Special Arrangement. 

Published 15 December 2025, 06:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

