Bengaluru police bring Pralhad Joshi's brother Gopal to Hubballi for inquiry in cheating case

<p>Hubballi: After detaining Gopal Joshi, brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, in a cheating case in Kolhapur, the Bengaluru police brought him to Hubballi and searched his house and later took him to Keshwapur Police Station before heading to the state capital.</p><p>On Saturday afternoon, Gopal Joshi was brought to Hubballi and taken to his house in Mayuri Estate in Keshwapur. The police searched for documents and later, took him to Keshwapur Police Station. Sunita Chavan, who had lodged a cheating case against Gopal Joshi also visited the police station. Sunita had alleged that Gopal had promised her of getting the BJP ticket to contest Lok Sabha election, but later cheated her after collecting money. </p><p>Speaking to media persons, Sunita said Gopal Joshi misused the name of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. "There was a possibility of receiving a ticket from the party. During that time, a person named Shekhar Naik called, assuring that the party will not abandon her from the North Karnataka region. </p><p>When I learnt that someone else received the ticket, I remained silent. Later, a call from Gopal Joshi's mobile phone informed me that the current Vijayapura MP was unwell and promised me the ticket. I had given Rs 25 lakh at that time, while they demanded Rs 3 crore," she said.</p><p>She stated that there is no involvement of Devanand Chavan, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah, or the former prime minister. It is incorrect to mention their names. Pralhad Joshi is an innocent individual and she had not met him. He has no role in this case, but Gopal Joshi is misusing his name, she said.</p>