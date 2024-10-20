Home
Bengaluru police bring Pralhad Joshi's brother Gopal to Hubballi for inquiry in cheating case

Sunita Chavan, who had lodged a cheating case against Gopal Joshi also visited the police station.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 18:44 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 18:44 IST
BengaluruCrime

