Bengaluru: Rangoli Metro Art Centre to celebrate World Music Day

<p>Bengaluru: The Rangoli Metro Art Centre (RMAC), MG Road Boulevard, will celebrate World Music Day on June 21 and 22, with performances scheduled at the R-MAC auditorium and select open areas within the premises.</p>.<p>It will be on from 11.30 am to 7 pm. </p>.<p>Independent musicians and vocalists can email their participation request to rangoli@bmrc.co.in with their name, type of performance (instrumental/vocal), duration, and equipment details. Performers must bring their own instruments and supporting audio equipment.</p>.<p>Participation is free and open to all. Registration is on a first come, first served basis, subject to slot availability, and logistical considerations.</p>.<p>Registration closes at 1 pm on June 19. For details, email: rangoli@bmrc.co.in.</p>