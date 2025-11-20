<p>Bengaluru: Furthering the probe into the daylight heist in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, police investigators have found that the suspects had switched their vehicle and changed the number plates once again to avoid detection by the police.</p><p>Briefing reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the investigators are following strong leads and the suspects will be arrested.</p><p>"It is yet to be clear which vehicle was used by them during the escape. It was verified that they had changed the vehicles and moved the money. Investigations are on to ascertain if this vehicle has left the state. One vehicle (Toyota Innova) they used in the heist contained the registration number belonging to a Maruti Suzuki Swift," Parameshwara said.</p><p>"Officials are scouring the CCTVs of the entire city. It is also being verified whether the suspects were from Karnataka or outside. The investigation is in progress," he added.</p>.Gang posing as RBI officials pulls off Rs 7.11-cr cash van heist in Bengaluru.<p>On the afternoon of November 19, the suspects posing as RBI officials had intercepted the armoured cash van belonging to CMS Info Systems near Jayanagar and robbed it subsequently at the Dairy Circle flyover by allegedly holding the driver, Binod Kumar, at gunpoint. The suspects also took the DVR recorder in the van, as per the FIR. </p><p>Police have questioned Kumar, cash custodian Aftab and armed guards Rajanna and Thammaiah.</p><p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that apart from the Innova, police suspect at least two other vehicles — a Maruti Suzuki Zen and a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R — were used in the "well-planned" heist. The Innova was reportedly recovered by investigators in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, where they suspect the robbers went immediately following the heist in Bengaluru.</p><p><strong>Prior recce by robbers?</strong></p><p>During the course of the investigation, teams of officials scoured several hours of footage from 100s of CCTVs in the area where the heist was committed.</p><p>Sources told DH that investigators suspect two days before the heist, on November 17, two people from the gang may have reconnoitre the spot in JP Nagar where the van leaves after getting loaded with cash. CCTV footage analysed by the police showed the probable suspects entering a bar around 1.28 pm and leaving exactly after 10 minutes, sources said.</p><p><strong>FIR filed on dacoity charges</strong></p><p>Based on a complaint by Vinod Chandrar, 47, a branch manager of CMS Info Systems, the Siddapura police registered the FIR against “five-six unknown persons". The case was opened under BNS Sections 310 (dacoity) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and the relevant section of the Arms Act, the police said.</p>