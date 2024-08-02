Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death, police form team to arrest killers 

Bengaluru: A gang of three allegedly hacked a 25-year-old rowdy-sheeter to death in Seshadripuram, central Bengaluru, on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Ajith Kumar, a resident of Risaldar Street. Investigators suspect that an old rivalry may be behind the murder.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar informed DH that the attack occurred around 4.15 pm near Kumar's residence. “At least two suspects are involved, but their identities are yet to be established. We have formed a team to arrest the assailants,” Tekkannavar said.
Police reports indicate that Kumar was ambushed by the armed assailants shortly after leaving his house post lunch. Despite Kumar's attempt to defend himself, the attackers overpowered him and struck him with machetes.
An investigator told DH that Kumar sustained multiple machete wounds to his head and died on the spot from severe blood loss. Authorities believe the motive may be linked to a previous murder case in which Kumar was an accused.
An FIR has been filed under BNS Section 103 for murder. Kumar, a rowdy-sheeter, was involved in a 2022 murder case and an attempted murder case.
Published 01 August 2024, 22:40 IST