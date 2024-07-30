Bengaluru’s philatelic bureau goes high-tech with digital stamp showcase

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Philatelic Bureau will soon feature a digital display of stamps, postcards and postal ancillaries, S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Postal Circle (KPC), announced on Monday.
He made this announcement while inaugurating the renovated Philatelic Bureau at the Bengaluru GPO.
The event drew philatelists from across the state as the KPC upgraded the bureau with display racks and panels to educate customers. Kumar mentioned that the GPO will soon introduce a video display of postcards and stamps.
Kumar said philately is dynamic, noting the release of a special postcard on Monday to mark International Tiger Day. He explained that the renovation aimed to enhance the aesthetics of the Philatelic Bureau, one of four in the state and 68 in the country.
In collaboration with the Postcrossing Welfare Society of India, the Karnataka Postal Circle (KPC) also released 250 picture postcards featuring Manu Bhaker, the first Indian medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024.
On July 26, a set of 15 picture postcards was released to celebrate the inauguration of the Olympics.
Visitors at the renovated Philatelic Bureau at the Bengaluru GPO.
Credit: DH PHOTO/SK Dinesh
Padma Shri awardee and Paralympian KY Venkatesh congratulated the KPC for releasing the Olympics-themed stamps.
Sushil Mehra, vice-president of the Karnataka Philatelic Society, highlighted the potential of philatelic bureaus to attract international travellers.
The renovated bureau features murals depicting the Mysuru Dasara procession, a wooden carving of the Bengaluru GPO, a variety of stamps from across the country and a selfie point with an 'I Love Philately' display.
Published 29 July 2024, 22:23 IST