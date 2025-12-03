Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Sadahalli underpass work to begin by January; lone signal on airport road to go

The Rs 35-crore project is expected to start by early January and take 15 months to complete.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 20:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 20:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us