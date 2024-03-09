Bengaluru schools request BWSSB to supply water on priority

Bengaluru: The water crisis in Bengaluru has severely impacted schools, with many struggling to maintain hygiene in their washrooms. As the situation worsens, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has urged the state government to prioritise the supply of water from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to schools.
The association, through its general secretary D Shashi Kumar, stated that schools currently receive water only once a week. Kumar highlighted that borewells have dried up and the cost of private water tankers is prohibitively expensive. He requested that the BWSSB provide water at least on alternate days, noting that the frequency of supply has decreased from alternate days to once a week, often in the middle of the night.
Schools reported that a student body of 800 to 1,000 requires 4,000 to 5,000 litres of water daily. One principal from a private unaided school in Hesarghatta shared their frustration over not receiving water for a school event, despite having arranged for a private water tanker a week in advance.
Although the schools have implemented rainwater harvesting, it has proven ineffective due to insufficient rainfall. Kumar mentioned that neither borewater nor rainwater is currently addressing their needs, as borewells are dry.
The challenge lies in maintaining clean washrooms to prevent health issues such as urinary tract infections among children. Another principal emphasized the importance of hygiene, especially during the exam season, stating that they must manage with limited resources for the next 15-20 days.
(Published 08 March 2024, 21:47 IST)