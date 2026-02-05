<p>Bengaluru: With air quality deteriorating in many parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, the number of patients presenting with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) has been rising steadily, according to health department data.</p>.<p>As many as 3,891 patients took treatment for respiratory illnesses under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) between April and November 2024, while the number rose to 4,187 during the same period in 2025.<br>Private hospitals are also witnessing a 10 per cent-15 per cent year-on-year increase in such cases.</p>.<p>While the increase cannot be attributed directly to air pollution, doctors say many patients are non-smokers with no previous history.</p>.<p>"Nearly 70 per cent of the patients we get are non-smokers with no previous history. When all other factors are ruled out, the increase can only be attributed to air pollution," said Dr Manjunath PH, Consultant - Interventional Pulmonologist at a hospital in Kengeri.</p>.Pure oxygen therapy catching on in Bengaluru.<p>Doctors noted that the number of people reporting at hospitals was especially high during the winter and Deepavali.</p>.<p>"Clearly, the number of cases increases when the city sees poor air quality. Frequent cough, breathlessness and irritation in the respiratory tract are some common symptoms people present with, indicating the impact of air pollution on their health," said Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant - Pulmonary Medicine at a private hospital in Whitefield.</p>.<p>Dr Chaurasia also noted that apart from an increase in respiratory illness, respiratory tract infections are also on the rise.</p>.<p>"Poor air quality results in chronic airway inflammation, and inflamed airways are prone to infection. Both upper respiratory tract infections and lower respiratory tract infections have increased,” she said.</p>.<p>However, the worst-affected by air pollution are patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions.</p>.<p>"For those with pre-existing conditions, the disease only gets worse with the deteriorating air quality. The frequency and the severity of the attacks increase drastically with poor air quality," said Dr Vandana P, a pulmonologist at a hospital on Bannerghatta Road.</p>.<p>Doctors also observed a concerning trend of increasing respiratory illnesses among younger adults and even children.</p>.<p>They advised the use of masks while travelling on two-wheelers or auto and ensure better ventilation at homes to reduce indoor air pollution.</p>