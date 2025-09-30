<p>The Karnataka government has published the draft ward delimitation report for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Area</a> (GBA), carving out 368 wards across five municipal corporations. This is the third time the ward boundaries are being modified after the term of the elected council expired in September 2020.</p><p>The Delimitation Commission, chaired by M. Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, was set up after the government formed the five corporations. The commission submitted its report to the government on September 29, it is learnt. </p>.Ward boundaries fixed for Greater Bengaluru Authority's five corporations.<p>As per the draft notification, published on Monday, the wards have been distributed as follows: 63 in Bengaluru Central City Corporation, 72 each in Bengaluru South City Corporation and Bengaluru North City Corporation, 50 in Bengaluru East City Corporation, and 111 in Bengaluru West City Corporation. The exercise was carried out on the basis of the 2011 Census report.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority is born: 5 corporations to govern city; heads named .<p>The Urban Development Department has invited objections and suggestions from the public until 5 pm on October 15. Representations must be submitted in writing, with full address and signature, to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Room No. 436, 4th Floor, Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru 560001, the notification states.</p>