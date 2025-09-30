Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru set for 368 wards as govt publishes draft notification

This is the third time the ward boundaries are being modified after the term of the elected council expired in September 2020
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 12:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The ward-wise map of the five corporations in Bengaluru.

The ward-wise map of the five corporations in Bengaluru.  

Credit: Greater Bengaluru Authority 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 12:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsWard delimitationGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us