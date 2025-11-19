Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

CM Mamata Banerjee slams ECI after death of BLO in Jalpaiguri, alleges 'unbearable SIR pressure'

She said 28 people have already lost their lives since SIR began, some due to fear and uncertainty, others due to stress and overload.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 08:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeECIspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us