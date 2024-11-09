Bengaluru: Three from Banashankari killed in lorry-car collision

<p>Bengaluru: Three people travelling in a sedan from Banashankari were killed in a head-on collision with a tipper lorry on Kanakapura-Sangama Road on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru, police said. </p><p>The deceased were identified as Satish, Manjunath and Ramachandru, the owner of the black Ford Fiesta (KA 50 M 5767), all aged between 27 and 30 years, said the Kanakapura police. </p>.Four killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.<p>The group was reportedly returning from Sangama towards Kanakapura when a speeding tipper carrying jelly stones crashed into them around 5.45 pm near Hulibele. They died on the spot while the lorry driver fled from the scene. </p><p>The bodies were taken to a private hospital in Harohalli, Kanakapura.</p>