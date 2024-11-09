Home



Bengaluru: Three from Banashankari killed in lorry-car collision

They died on the spot while the lorry driver fled from the scene.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:29 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 16:29 IST
