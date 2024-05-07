Bengaluru to receive rains till May 10

Bengaluru: Following a dry April, Bengaluru seems poised for a promising May, in terms of rainfall.
Just a week into the month, the city has already experienced three rainy days.
This Monday, light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds swept through many parts of the city, with some areas even receiving heavy downpours.
As of 9 pm, data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre's (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard showed that Rajamahal Guttahalli received a maximum of 39.5 mm rain, followed by Dayananda Nagar (32.5 mm). At least 18 wards in the city received more than 10 mm rain.
Among the zones, Bommanahalli recorded maximum rain, while Yelahanka recorded the lowest.
As the city became cloudy by afternoon, the temperature remained comparatively low.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, a slight decrease from the 38 degrees Celsius recorded over the past few days.
The weather department predicted that the city would continue to receive light to moderate rain till May 10. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will hover around 37°C and 24°C, respectively.
Published 06 May 2024, 21:18 IST