Traffic crawls along Varthur Road

Bengaluru: Traffic along Varthur Main Road and Varthur-Sarjapur Road slowed to a crawl on Saturday, burdened by the weekend surge of private vehicles.
The number of vehicles exceeded the road's capacity, especially as many pulled into schools located on both sides of the road. By noon, traffic was at a standstill.
Ajith, a resident of an apartment complex near the Varthur police station, told DH that a journey towards Sarjapur, usually a 30-minute drive covering about 9 km, took him at least two hours.
Whitefield traffic police said that this was because at least six international schools along the road had held parent-teacher meetings during the day.
A senior police officer said, "We've seen at least 10,000 vehicles, mostly cars, congesting the road throughout the day, far beyond what it's designed to handle. Moreover, the ongoing Kodathi temple festival has also attracted local crowds."
(Published 06 April 2024, 21:26 IST)