Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory for Krishna Janmashtami

Bnegaluru: Ahead of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Sunday and Monday, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory for vehicular movement in the Malleswaram traffic police station limits.
Expecting a large number of devotees, dignitaries and members of the public to visit ISKCON Temple, traffic police directed vehicles moving along the West of Chord Road from Soap Factory Junction towards Mahalakshmi metro station onto Dr Rajkumar Road towards 10th Cross, take a right and reach Chord Road at the 1st Block signal, Rajajinagar.
Auto-rickshaws and cabs are prohibited from picking up and dropping off customers on the West of Chord Road, from Soap Factory Junction to Mahalakshmi Metro Junction. They can instead use the opposite lane.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:22 IST