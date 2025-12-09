<p>President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose an additional 5 per cent tariff on Mexico if it doesn't immediately provide additional water to help US farmers, accusing the country of violating a treaty that outlines water sharing between the neighbors.</p><p>Under the treaty, Mexico must send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the US from the Rio Grande through a network of interconnected dams and reservoirs every five years.</p>.US judge rejects Trump's request to step down from criminal election trial.<p>Trump said in a social media post that Mexico "owes" the US 800,000 acre-feet of water due to violations of the treaty over the past five years.</p><p>He demanded Mexico release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, and more "soon after."</p><p>The lack of water was hurting crops and livestock in Texas, Trump said.</p><p>"As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our US Farmers who deserve this much needed water," Trump said. "That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5 per cent Tariff on Mexico if this water isn’t released, IMMEDIATELY."</p><p>A spokesperson for Mexico's economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>In April, US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that Mexico had agreed to increase its water shipments to Texas to help make up a shortfall under the 1944 treaty.</p><p>Mexico has argued that it is under drought conditions that have strained the country's water resources. </p>