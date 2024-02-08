Bengaluru Traffic Police register 1,510 cases against violators

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered 1,510 cases on Tuesday in a drive against vehicles with shrill horns, defective silencers and defective or masked number plates.
As part of several ongoing city-wide drives against traffic violations, they registered 890 cases against vehicle users who either covered their number plates to avoid detection by cameras or altered their numbers, stuck registration numbers on places other than the designated spot for a number plate, used font sizes smaller than the recommended size, or similar such distortions that violated the rules in the Motor Vehicles Act.
Over 130 cases were registered against motorists using defective silencers and 483 people were booked for using shrill horns.
East Division
Traffic police across stations in the East Division registered 225 cases against vehicles with defective number plates and three against masked number plates; 87 people were booked for using shrill horns, while 28 were booked for defective silencers.