<p>Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed efforts being made in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>to address the problem of sofa and mattress waste. </p><p>His latest ‘Mann ki Baat’ address featured snippets of waste management efforts made by Arun Pai, founder of Bangalore Walks. </p><p>On December 1, Pai posted a reel on social media demonstrating the steps taken to correctly dismantle and dispose sofas and mattresses, in collaboration with the Bellandur ward authorities. </p> .PM Modi hails efforts to address the problem of sofa waste in Bengaluru.<p>The aim of the video was to encourage other wards across the city to take up similar initiatives. </p><p>“Surprisingly, people in Bengaluru tend to throw away sofas that are in pretty good shape and can be refurbished. But as the large sized sofas are not easy to move around and relocate, they just dispose of them. You’ll find such sofas and mattresses in any open areas,” he added. </p> .<p>Pai has also created similar tutorials on the correct way of disposing commodes and other ceramics. </p><p>“Kari Gowda, CEO of BSWML, has also said that this method of disposing would be adopted across waste management centres. We can also look into carrying out monthly drives where such items can be collected in bulk,” he said.</p>