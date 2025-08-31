<p>Bengaluru: A woman in southeastern Bengaluru was allegedly abused for feeding stray dogs, police officials said on Sunday.</p><p>The Parappana Agrahara police registered an FIR on August 28 following a complaint by Neha Parween from Choodasandra.</p><p>According to the FIR, Neha has been feeding the strays in her apartment for nearly four years. However, the residents allegedly didn’t like her doing that.</p><p>On August 27, at around 4 pm, Neha and her father went to feed the strays as usual. They were accosted by Salim, Sudha, Kavita, Aminul Rehman, and Vinod, the other residents of the apartment.</p>.Bengaluru to witness total lunar eclipse on September 7 and 8.<p>Neha told the police that the five abused her and her father and threatened them. They also hit the strays, the FIR noted.</p><p>The five were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, killing or maiming animals. Further probe is underway. </p>