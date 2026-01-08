Bengaluru woman alleges acid attack by in-laws over property dispute

<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman has accused her mother-in-law of pouring acid over her legs during an assault at her residence, following a dispute over property in the Siddapura police station limits.</p>.<p>A complaint lodged by Ashwini Umesh stated that her mother-in-law Kempamma and father-in-law Muniraj came to her house on January 3 around 9.20 am and picked a quarrel over a property issue.</p>.<p>During the altercation, Kempamma allegedly poured acid on Ashwini’s legs, causing injuries.</p>.<p>Ashwini stated that when she screamed for help, the accused tried to barge into the house and attempted to attack her husband, Umesh, a cab driver.</p>.<p>The complainant alleged that Muniraj, a retired government employee, assaulted her with a stick and issued threats of sexual assault. She also claimed that Kempamma attempted to assault her husband with the help of her son Manjunath, during which she was pushed aside and held by the neck.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. He added that frequent quarrels have been reported between the two families for several years over the property dispute, and further investigation is on.</p>