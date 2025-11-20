Menu
Bengaluru: Woman alleges threat to kidnap minor daughters over husband’s financial dispute

In her complaint filed on November 15, the woman said she had been facing continuous harassment, threats and extortion from people linked to her husband’s financial dealings.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 21:28 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 21:28 IST
