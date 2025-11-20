<p>Bengaluru: A 32-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police, alleging that four people, who claimed to be sharpshooters, threatened to kidnap her minor daughters and sell them into human trafficking over a financial dispute involving her husband.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said her husband, Mohin M, had collected money from several people on the promise of returning double the amount. When he failed to repay within the agreed period, the Indore police picked him up for investigation after a case was filed against him.</p>.Gang posing as RBI officials pulls off Rs 7.11-cr cash van heist in Bengaluru.<p>In her complaint filed on November 15, the woman said she had been facing continuous harassment, threats and extortion from people linked to her husband’s financial dealings.</p>.<p>She told the police she received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages from several numbers, including that of a woman, warning that her children would be abducted and their property seized if dues were not cleared.</p>.<p>The accused, from Madhya Pradesh, also threatened to record the family’s personal moments and share it on social media.</p>.<p>Fearing for her daughters’ safety, the woman approached the police seeking protection. Police said they have identified the accused and initiated legal action.</p>