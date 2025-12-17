Bengaluru: Woman booked for allegedly harassing police inspector

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru%20">Ramamurthy Nagar</a> police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly harassing a serving police inspector. The woman is accused of sending him a love letter, claiming it was written in blood.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=fir">FIR </a>was registered on December 12 under BNS Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) following a complaint by Sathish GJ, 45, police inspector at Ramamurthy Nagar station.</p>.'No crackers, no drugs' | Bengaluru police issues guidelines for New Year events, takes undertakings from pubs.<p>The suspect, Sanjana alias Vanaja, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, officers said. </p><p>According to the FIR, Sathish first received a call on October 30 from Sanjana, who claimed that she loved him and that he should love her back. While initially Sathish thought the call may be mischievous, they started repeating. “I have blocked around 10-11 phone numbers,” Sathish alleged in the FIR.</p><p>He further claimed that Sanjana told him she was a Congress party worker and knew the Home Minister, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister and would recommend him if needed. She also allegedly shared her photographs with senior Congress leaders like Motamma and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, claiming that she would get him a recommendation.</p><p>He also alleged that he had received a call from the office of the Home Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister asking why he wasn’t taking a complaint from Sanjana.</p><p>As per the FIR, Sathish said that the woman hadn’t visited the station and filed a complaint and instead was behaving inappropriately, and if she filed a complaint, he would take it.</p><p>On November 7, a woman claiming to be Sanjana visited the office and handed him a package. Sathish opened it to find some tablets and two sheets of paper, one of which claimed that she would die by suicide if he didn’t accept her love, and the second had the words ‘CHINI LOVE you, you love me’ allegedly written using blood.</p><p>On December 12, the woman allegedly visited the police station, professed her love and threatened him that she would die by suicide if he didn’t accept. The police inspector also claimed that she hadn’t cooperated with an inquiry and later found out that she had previously targeted other officers. As per the FIR, the inspector has informed his senior officers, and a probe is underway.</p>