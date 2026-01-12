<p>The Parappana Agrahara Police have booked a woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle a mobile phone inside the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> prison by hiding it in her private area, police officials said on Monday. </p><p>The suspect, identified as Laxmi Narasamma, 38, was detained and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=parappan%20agrahara">phone </a>was confiscated. </p>.Largest haul in the history: 30 mobile phones seized in overnight search at Parappana Agrahara prison.<p>According to the FIR, on January 2, between 12.10 pm and 12.30 pm Narasamma had entered the Parappana Agrahara Prison premises and availed a visitors pass to see Bharath, 20, an Undertrial Prisoner (UTP). </p><p>During the physical check, the female inspecting officer found an Ace brand feature phone with an Airtel SIM that the suspect had allegedly hidden. </p><p>Police officials booked her under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act. Further probe is underway, police said.</p>